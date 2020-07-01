No new registration of voters for Ondo election — INEC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that there would be no registration of new voters ahead of the October 10 election in Ondo state.

INEC also said that election campaign kicks off July 13.

Addressing stakeholders meeting in Akure on Notice of Election, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Rufus Akeju said the continuous voters’ registration (CVR) and distribution of permanent voters cards ( PVCs) have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is extremely important to inform the people that the commission has suspended the Continuous Voters Registration exercise and the implication is that, the window of opportunity for new registrants to register, distribution of PVC, transfer of registration and replacement of loss or defaced PVCs etc has been shut for the meantime owing to the ravaging pandemic,” he said

He said the number of registered voters in the state is 1,822,346 while the number of PVCs collected is 1,478,460.

He gave the number of uncollected PVCs as 372,888.

Akeju also stressed that the notice of election had been pasted in all INEC offices across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The INEC boss said the commission has produced a booklet containing Operational guidelines for the conduct of the election in line with the current reality of COVID 19 pandemic.

The REC said security agents for the conduct of the election would undergo special training.

