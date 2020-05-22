No new moon sighted, but May 24 is Sallah

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar on Friday said there was no report on the sighting of the new moon from across the country.

He however, declared Sunday, May, 24 as Sallah day.

A statement signed by the Wazirin Sokoto and chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, said that the monarch felicitated with the Muslim Ummah and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessing.

He urged them to pray for peace, progress and development of the country.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs working in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report of moon slighting in the country.

“This means that Friday May 22 is the 29th day of Ramadan 1441AH. Therefore, Saturday May 23, is the 30th day of Ramadan 1441AH.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has declared Sunday May 24, as the first day of Shawwal 1441AH,” Junaidu said.

