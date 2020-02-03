No need for new striker, my goal will qualify Chelsea for Champions League- Tammy Abraham

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammy Abraham has said he can be relied on to help fire in the goals to get Chelsea into the Champions League.

The 15-goal forward remains the club’s main striker after Frank Lampard’s January frustrations.

Chelsea had their transfer ban lifted in December but failed to make a single signing last month, despite being linked with Edinson Cavani and Timo Werner.

Olivier Giroud failed to make the bench for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Leicester with Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea’s other senior striker, an unused substitute.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Abraham is Lampard’s first-choice forward and the England international insisted he can be the one to ease the manager’s striker worries.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“Playing for a club like Chelsea there is always going to be pressure,” he said.

“For me it is about being in the right place at the right time and believing in myself and my abilities as well. I am sure I will score a few more. I like the pressure and I play under pressure.

“For me I can’t complain, it has been a great season so far. I would like to push on. There are still massive games. I just have to be ready for them and take my opportunities.”

Abraham did admit he would have welcomed the competition at Stamford Bridge after his impressive first half of the season.

“The players we were talking about coming like Cavani and other top-class strikers who have been around in the game for many years,” he added.

“It would have been nice if he had come. He would have been someone I can learn off and steal his ideas to add to my own.

“It didn’t happen though and for me, it gives me that extra push and desire to claim my position and be as best as I can.”

Abraham played through the pain barrier at the King Power Stadium after an ankle injury suffered at Arsenal last month.

Chelsea do not play again until hosting Manchester United on February 17, with Abraham relishing the chance for a mid-season break.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App