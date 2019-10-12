No more ‘Ajele’ trait in Osun – Oyetola

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, today said his political appointees are locals and that he won’t import aides from outside the state to work with him.

Oyetola spoke in Iwo, Osun State at an event where the former National Commissioner of the National Hajj Commission and renowned journalist, Alhaji Liad Tella was turbaned as the Asiwaju Muslimi of Iwo land.

The Governor said the idea of using imported politicians as political officer holders in the state is no longer fashionable because people of the state rejected it.

In the last administration, many of the commissioners and other political office holders appointed by the former Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola were from Lagos state and other parts of the country and the indigenous politicians in the state were not happy with it.

During the event at Oluwo Palace Square, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Khalid Gbadebo Badrudeen; a former Acting Account General in Osun state Alhaji AbdulWaheed Olajire Ayinla and a businesswoman Alhaja Samirat Oriolowo were turbaned as Mayegun Musulumi, Aare Musulumi and Iya Sunna of Iwo land.

Oyetola urged the people of Iwo to support his administration and assured them that the state government would implement programmes and projects that would affect their lives positively.

The Governor said, “Our political office holders are locals and not imported. You know them and they know you. They are not ‘Ajele’. In fact there would be no more ‘Ajele’ since you don’t want that.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi showered royal blessing on the new Islamic title holders in Iwo land.

