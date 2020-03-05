No Liverpool, Real Madrid approach for Werner – RB Leipzig

ADVERTISEMENT

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has said the club have not received any approach for Timo Werner.

And he has declared that he isn’t worried about speculation over a potential exit, stating that: “There aren’t many things that favour him leaving us.”

Germany striker Werner has been in red-hot form for Julian Nagelsmann’s side this term.

Werner, who turns 24 on Friday, is enjoying his best goalscoring campaign, having already bagged 28 times thus far.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of Werner, and the Reds have been keenly linked with a summer move.

But they aren’t the only ones who have been keeping tabs, with Chelsea having registered their interest, Manchester United and Real Madrid being linked – despite the latter snubbing Werner last summer and moving for Luka Jovic instead – and also Bayern Munich.

Werner has previously made clear that he will need to step up to a bigger club at some point in the not-too-distant future, and it has long been deemed that post-Euro 2020 would be the most likely time.

He insisted back in January that the Premier League could be his preferred destination, stating: “The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say.

“There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.”

RBL are enjoying a fine season – both challenging for the German title and being on the verge of the Champions League quarter-finals.

But Werner made waves on social media on Tuesday, unfollowing his current club and the three other accounts he kept track of on social media.

Last month Werner had hinted at potential interest in a switch to Anfield, when he declared: “Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.

“It’s a pleasure, but I know Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

Regardless, Krosche has stated they are yet to field any enquiries where Werner is concerned.

“There has been nothing at all,” he told Bild. “But it’s normal that Timo gets into the focus of other clubs. He’s playing a very, very good season and scores very, very often.

“Timo has a long-term contract and there are not many things that favour him leaving us.

“We play Champions League, we have a super coaching team and we still want to achieve a lot.”

