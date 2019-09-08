No leadership crisis at NIWA – Management

  1. Home
By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date

The management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has said that there is no leadership crisis or vacuum in the organization as it was been disseminated in some online and social media platforms.

NIWA, in a statement issued on Sunday in Lokoja by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Tayo Fadile, said the report was false and therefore, urged the public to discountenance it.

The statement explained that a former Managing Director of NIWA, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, who was recently appointed Minister by President Muhammadu Buhari, handed over to Barr. Danladi Ibrahim, who was a former Acting MD of NIWA.

“The office is calm and all the General Managers are working harmoniously with the acting MD.

“Barrister Danladi Ibrahim will remain the acting MD of NIWA until the Federal Government appoints a substantive MD for the Authority,” the statement said.

