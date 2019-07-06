No land for herdsmen in Rivers – Wike

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said no part of the state would be given to herdsmen.

Wike, who spoke at the Government House in Port Harcourt when he received the founder and president of Throne-Room Trust Ministries, Apostle Nuhu Kure, said his state would not participate in any settlement programme for herdsmen by whatever name.

“If they want water for the cattle, they can lay pipes from the Bonny Ocean to the far North for their cattle, that is what we can contribute. We don’t have lands for any settlement scheme, our land is for commercial agriculture,” he said.

The governor reiterated that the state’s lands cannot be used for such ventures at any time.

He said “God loves Nigeria. If not for God, there would be no Nigeria. With what we are seeing, we need God’s serious intervention. We need men of God to continue to pray for this country.

Earlier, Apostle Nuhu Kure said the ministry was holding an emergency prayer summit to pray for the country, and urged the federal government to immediately arrest the northern youths who gave an ultimatum over the settlement programme.

