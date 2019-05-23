No information on Magajin Garin Daura – Family

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of the Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, says there is no information about his whereabouts three weeks after he was abducted.

The family says it has handed over everything to God.

ADVERTISEMENT

A younger brother of the captive, Dan Lawal Daura, Umar Umar Ata, told our reporter, who visited the residence of the Magajin Garin Daura yesterday, said the family was still praying for his safe return.

Our report observed that activities were going on smoothly at the residence of Magajin Garin Daura along the Daurama Road in Daura, Katsina State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relations and friends were seen receiving visitors.

His office located at Kangiwa Square is opened as confirmed by his secretary, Sani Sale, who debunked the rumour that an acting magaji had been appointed.

Meanwhile at the Ramadan tafsir yesterday, the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, called for prayers for the Magajin Garin Daura’s safe return.

The state police command, the abducted Magajin Gari’s whereabouts was still unknown.

The spokesman of the command, Gambo Isah, said the police had no further information to share apart from what was already given.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App