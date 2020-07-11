No house purchased for my son in Abuja – Malami

ADVERTISEMENT

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has denied a report which alleged that he purchased a property worth N300 million in Abuja for his eldest son, Abdulazeez, who got married on Saturday.

Malami, who spoke through a statement by his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu, on Saturday, said not even a rented house was secured for his son in Abuja, because he had no plan to live in the city.

On the allegation that he flew guests to the wedding fatiha in Kano on Saturday, Malami said: “The allegation of hiring private jets for the marriage was preposterous.

“It is common knowledge that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had neither a father nor mother anywhere in Nigeria to be conveyed to Kano for the wedding.

“Who, then the Attorney-General is using the chartered flight to convey?

“Which jets are chartered?

“Who paid for the charter?

“Through which means was the money paid?”

Malami said the media organiastion should verify the vendor of the house, location in Abuja and the title documents.

“It is regrettable that the information communication technology tools have been hijacked by disgruntled elements in spreading fake news and blatant lies,” he said.

“The report by the media is a clear violation of ethical journalism practices on verification of facts and authentication of claims.

“It evinces lack of professionalism and exposes rash and reckless presentation of figment of imaginations shrouded with bigotry and bundled with sentiments of unscrupulous questions.

“It is one of such libelous publications of which Sahara reporters is commonly known for targeted at selected few for unsubstantiated fabricated allegations while overlooking more serious reasonable allegations visibly open against its favoured sectional kingsmen.”

The AGF stressed that he had earlier communicated friends and colleagues about the wedding and the need not to attend but to offer only their prayers and goodwill due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, the minister had communicated in writing notifying friends and colleagues that, due to current situation of COVID-19, he only solicited for their prayers and goodwill.

Malami said the wedding fatiha took place on Saturday morning July 11 under strict observance of the protocols and guidelines of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, adding that “any other activity before or after the wedding fatiha is not connected with the marriage and we therefore disassociate ourselves from it in its entirety.”

