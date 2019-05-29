No, he didn’t just! Oshiomhole in protocol breach (video)

For a one-time governor and former labour leader used to big-gathering events, Adams Oshiomhole should have known better.
But he was involved a bit of a gaffe on Wednesday at the inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari as president for a second tenure.
Oshiomhole stood in between the acting chief justice Ibrahim Muhammad and the chiefs of staff while the crowd waited for Buhari.
It took a military officer to walk up to him. A brief chat went on between both men, the contents of which can be anyone’s guess. But the end alone matters: Oshiomhole relocated and the space was taken by chief of defence staff Abayomi Olonishakin.
Oshiomhole took space between police inspector-general Mohammed Adamu and Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation.
Some potato couch watching the live transmission got the few seconds on a clip and hit the internet with advice.
The 18-second clip has racked up nearly 5,000 views on twitter so far.
This is not APC convention Adams Oshiomhole. Carry ur ‘conductor’ attire & vamoose 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AudxKAVXgU
— xcoubar 𓅓 (@xcoubar) May 29, 2019
