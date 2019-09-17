  1. Home
No gun attack on Abuja-Kaduna train – NRC

By Chris Agabi Published Date
File photo of a train.

Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has debunked the message being circulated on ‘Whatsapp’ platforms and online news platforms suggesting that Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked last week.

A statement signed by  Paschal A. Nnorli, the manager, Abuja-Kaduna train service asked members of the public and it’s commuters to disregard the story as it never happened.

“NRC hereby inform the General Public especially her teeming passengers that there was no such attack on any of our AKTS trains. We also wish to use this medium to inform our passengers that adequate Security arrangements are in place on all our trains. We thank the Security agencies especially the Nigerian Police and the Military for their support in securing our train service” he assured.

According to him, “passengers are appreciated for their trust and continuous patronage. We assure you that ‘Safety and Security’ remains our priority” the statement concluded.

