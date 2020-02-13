No government will be sworn-in tomorrow in Bayelsa – Oshiomhole

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that there won’t be any government in Bayelsa state on Friday, saying there is no qualified candidate to be sworn-in as governor of the state.

He stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja at the party’s secretariat on Thursday, following the judgement of the Supreme Court which ordered INEC to revoke the certificate of return given to the APC candidate, David Lyon, who was earlier declared winner of the last gubernatorial elections held in the state and be awarded to the second winner.

Oshiomhole said: “From tomorrow, there will be no government in Bayelsa state because based on the court judgement, the next winner does not even have one quarter of the votes in two third of the local governments; so which means based on the constitution, no one can be sworn-in as governor of Bayelsa state tomorrow.

“Although, as a political party, we respect the rules of laws and judgement and that is why we have asked our lawyers to explore all legal devices in making sure Bayelsans gets their mandate.”

He called on not just members of the All Progressives Congress in the 36 states but also Nigerians to remain calm while justice prevail.

Daily Trust reports that the judgement of the Supreme Court had disqualified the supposed governor-elect of Bayelsa state, David Lyon, who was meant to be sworn-in tomorrow, 14th February in the state.

