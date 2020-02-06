No going back on okada, keke restrictions – Sanwo-Olu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State government has expressed its resolve not to reverse the enforcement of its Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, which has restricted the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in 15 local councils across the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Tuesday at the launch of commercial operations in water transportation by the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) at the Badore Ferry Terminal, Ajah.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government would not give in to “blackmail and uninformed criticism” on its decision to ban ‘okada’ and ‘keke’ NAPEP on the highways, saying the enforcement had become necessary in the face of growing threats to lives.

The governor explained that the “scary” figures of accidents resulting from the “recklessness of okada riders” and their disobedience to traffic laws necessitated the enforcement of the law.

Admitting the decision was a tough one to take, he nevertheless said the government would not compromise on the issue of security and safety of residents.

He said, “As a responsible government, we will not fold our arms and allow okada riders put our lives in danger. One life is more important to us than all the economic benefits to be made if we allow them to

continue. We understand that investment too can be critical, but keeping people alive and safe is more germane.”

Sanwo-Olu said he identified with commuters affected by the ‘okada’ operation restriction, adding that the deployment of over 500 buses to the routes listed in the restriction directive and the launch of commercial operations on waterways by LAGFERRY were alternatives to ease movement.

