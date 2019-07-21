No going back on number plates/licence enforcement – FRSC

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no going back on the enforcement of motorcycle and tricycle plates, Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Sokoto. Kebbi and Zamfara states, Assistant Corp Marshal Kayode Olagunju, has said.

He was speaking on the August 1, 2019, date for commencement of arrest of violators of the law.

The Zonal Commander said the exercise would involve collaboration of other security agencies and stakeholders.

He assured that the states had enough plates in stock, urging motorcycle/tricycle riders and owners to avail themselves of the current window to acquire the number plates and rider’s license to avoid arrests and prosecution.

ACM Olagunju asserted that the Corps, states boards of Internal Revenue and other stakeholders had put in place arrangements to ensure smooth processes of procuring number plates and riders licence.

He directed all commands in the zone to step up public awareness campaigns and stakeholders consultations in their states to ensure smooth implementation of the FRSC National Headquarters directive.

According to a statement by Zonal Public Education Officer, FRSC Zone 10 Sokoto, Assistant Corps Commander Aliyu Maaji,”Section 10(4)(h) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 states that it is an offence to be on the road without a valid vehicle licence or identification mark being displayed while Section 10(4)(s) makes failure to display number plates on vehicles (motorcycles and tricycles inclusive) an offence.”

