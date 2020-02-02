No going back on IPPIS: Buhari to ASUU

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammad Buhari yesterday insisted that there was no going back on the directive that all employees of the Federal Government including federal universities must be enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He disclosed this during the 29th convocation of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, noted that the country is faced with a number of challenges and as a government, they are doing everything possible to address the challenges.

“Our country is currently beset with multi-faceted challenges and we are equally adopting a multi-pronged approach combat that has been addressing them with a appreciable success so far. Some of the solutions we have adopted may be painstaking, but we are supremely confident that in the end, our country will be the better place for all,” he said.

“It is for this reason that my Administration gave the directive that all employees of the Federal Government, including the Federal universities, must be enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). That decision, mindful as it is of sectorial peculiarities, is irreversible. As such, any opposition to this directive is an unwelcome tendency toward economic sabotage,” Buhari said.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdullahi Bala, said 4502 graduated for the 2018/2019 convocation.

