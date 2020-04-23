No evidence COVID-19 is sexually transmissible – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government says there is no scientific prove yet that COVID-19 is sexually transmissible. National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, said this in Abuja yesterday at a briefing of the PTF.

He said though the world was still in the early days of the disease, no research had proven that it could be transmitted through sex.

He cited a test carried out on some women who had tested positive to COVID-19 but whose genital secretions tested negative afterwards.

He said: “At the moment, there is no evidence of sexual transmission when it comes to COVID-19, but of course, we are still in the early days of the disease. The same thing happened in the case of Ebola when subsequently it was proven that it was sexually transmissible.

“There was a small test case series of 10 women who had severe COVID-19 and genital secretions were negative of COVID-19 virus. I think it is still in the early days, I will just say, watch this space.”

On the issue of increasing testing rates for the virus across the country, Aliyu said: “We are looking at every possibility of expanding testing, but there are a lot of bottlenecks. Some of the bottlenecks are less to do with the laboratories, but more to do with the operations efficiency and also the availability of easy sampling sites. For example, in Lagos they have a lot of places where people can go to get tested and we are looking at that model.”

