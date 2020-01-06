No electricity tariff increase yet – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has not approved any tariff increase yet.

Usman Arabi, General Manager, Public Affairs, NERC, clarified this in a statement issued on the agency’s website, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Arabi said:” The attention of the NERC has been drawn to the publication in several electronic and print media that end-user electricity tariffs have been increased following the approval of the minor review (2016 – 2018) of the 2015 Multi Year Tariff Order on Aug. 21, 2019.

“We wish to provide guidance that the minor review implemented by the commission was a retrospective adjustment of the tariff regime released in 2015.

“This is to account for changes in macro-economic indices for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 thus providing certainty about revenue shortfall that may have arisen due to the differential between tariffs approved by the regulator and actual end-user tariffs.

“The commission therefore wishes to notify the general public that no tariff increase has been approved by the commission vide the order.”

He said, however, that NERC, in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities enshrined under the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, would continue to undertake periodic reviews of electricity tariffs in accordance with the prevailing tariff methodology.

According to him, in all instances of such reviews and rule making, the commission will widely consult with stakeholders and final decision will take due regard of all contributions.

Meanwhile, electricity consumer groups in the country have kicked against increasing tariff for end-user customers.

The Energy Consumer Rights and Responsibilities Initiative and the All Electricity Consumer Protection Forum told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that increment in electricity tariff was unjustified based on present realities.

Sural Fadairo, National President, Energy Consumer Rights and Responsibilities Initiative, noted that increasing the cost of electricity was not the panacea to Nigeria’s energy crisis.

Also, Adeola Samuel-Ilori, National Coordinator, All Electricity Consumers Protection Forum, said the increase was totally uncalled for in all ramifications. (NAN)

