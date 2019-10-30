No directive yet on new wage payment to corps members – NYSC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Shuaibu, says the scheme has not yet got a directive from the Minister of Finance to commence payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage to corps members.

Addressing reporters in Abuja yesterday after the opening of the NYSC management meeting with representatives of state governments, Shuaibu, however, said it was certain that corps members would benefits from the new wage.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said key responsibilities of state and local governments, as spelt out in Section 7, Sub-section 3 and 4 as well as Section 8 of the NYSC Act, included provisions of befitting orientation camps, accommodation for corps members, land for agriculture, security of corps members, release of state subventions, among others.

He said the Federal Government bore the heavier cost of running the scheme through feeding and medical services of corps members, payment of allowances, among others.

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, urged state and local governments to provide an enabling environment for corps members.

The minister noted that the scheme had immensely contributed to the socio-economic, political and cultural development of Nigeria.

According to Dare, for corps members’ potentials to be fully harnessed for national development, conducive working atmosphere must be created for them.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App