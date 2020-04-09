No directive yet on free electricity supply – Kaduna Electric

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Kaduna Electric has said it has not been directed on the supply on free electricity as the stakeholders are still planning the modalities for the implementation.

The DisCo said that it supports the suggestion by the leadership of the National Assembly on giving two months free electricity to customers as a palliative in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement, on Thursday, by the Head, Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said, “Our customers are to please note that the issue is still being discussed by all relevant stakeholders with a view to fashioning out modalities of how it will be implemented.

“For instance, we have not been directed which two months are to be declared free; whether March and April or April and May, amongst other issues.”

It said as soon as all these details are sorted out, Kaduna Electric shall oblige and implement whatever is agreed upon.

In the meantime, its operations continue as usual. “We shall continue to provide our customers with uninterrupted power supply during this difficult period as promised,” it added.

