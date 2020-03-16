No days off for Oboabona amidst Covid-19 outbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria international Godfrey Oboabona seems not to be worried about the coronavirus.

The Dinamo Batumi defender is training hard to stay fit despite the pandemic which has put a pause to footballing activities in major leagues across the globe. Matches in Georgia’s national football leagues have been suspended until April as a measure against the spread of Covid-19.

The Georgian Football Federation revealed on Wednesday it was taking the measure in accordance with its “high priority” for players’ and supporters’ health.

Even at this, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner is not discouraged from staying match-fit despite not knowing when next he will take to the field.

