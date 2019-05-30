No country is fighting corruption like Nigeria – Ribadu

ADVERTISEMENT

The former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has said that no country is working to fight corruption like the way Nigeria is evident from the number of people being persecuted and the number of discoveries that have taken place.

Ribadu stated this yesterday at the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony at Eagles square while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

Ribadu who prayed for the fight against corruption to continue added that “nobody else can do it, rather than President Muhammadu Buhari. He is doing wonderfully well and we need to encourage him, we need to stand by him, we need to support him to complete this job.”

He also said that all hands must be on tackle the menace stressing that “if we fail to address the problem of corruption, there are chances that nothing else will work. We need to fight corruption and we have to stop it.”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Reverend Tor Uja, said he liked the simplicity of the occasion and the kind of imports it carried.

