No civil servant will earn less than N30,000 in Oyo, Gov Makinde vows

The Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has assured that no staff in the State’s workforce would earn below the N30,000 national minimum wage.

He stated that once the committee set up by his government to look into the modalities for the implementation of the wage completes its assignment, the Government will stand side by side with the workers to implement the decision.

The Governor noted that he was looking forward to a decision that would be agreeable to the civil servants as well as affordable and sustainable for the State government.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Governor made the declarations during the annual inter-religious service to usher in the 2020 working year, held at the Car Park of the Governor’s Office.

The Governor also urged every resident of the State to join hands, put political affiliation and tribal sentiments aside to keep making Oyo State greater.

At the service, which was attended by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan; the Chief of Staff, Chief Oyebisi Ilaka; the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun; political appointees and civil servants, the Head of Service, Mrs. Amidat Ololade Agboola, maintained that 2019 was filled with challenges but that God had counted those in attendance at the event worthy to see a New Year.

