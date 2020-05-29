No child detained in our custody – Military

ADVERTISEMENT

The military says there are no children detained in any of its detention centres across the country.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, faulted a recent report by Amnesty International accusing the military of having arrested, detained and tortured children in its custody.

He said Amnesty International was only trying to undermine the success and efforts of the Nigerian military in the fight against insurgency.

On the crisis in the northeast, Enenche said worries had emanated from several quarters in the northwest and the north central that armed bandits could escape from states where troops were conducting various operations at the moment, to other states.

He, however, said the military had assured that proactive measures were in place to handle such occurrences.

Enenche noted that air assets had been deployed to cover Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi states.

