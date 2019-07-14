  1. Home
No bomb explosion in Enugu – Police

By Tony Adibe, Enugu
Police logo

The Enugu State Police Command yesterday debunked a video circulating in some sections of social media, claiming that there was a bomb explosion at Otigba Junction within Enugu metropolis.

A statement issued by the state police spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said no such incident occurred anywhere in the entire Enugu State and advised people to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation.

He described the video in circulation on social media as “handiwork of mischief makers who want to create fear and panic in the minds of law abiding citizens.”

