No bomb explosion in Enugu – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu State Police Command yesterday debunked a video circulating in some sections of social media, claiming that there was a bomb explosion at Otigba Junction within Enugu metropolis.

A statement issued by the state police spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said no such incident occurred anywhere in the entire Enugu State and advised people to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the video in circulation on social media as “handiwork of mischief makers who want to create fear and panic in the minds of law abiding citizens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App