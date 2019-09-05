No authorized checkpoints on Kaduna-Abuja, Zaria Highways – Govt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Security Council says there are no authorised checkpoints along the Kaduna-Abuja, Kaduna-Zaria and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highways.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwna, said any person or group of persons observed to be manning checkpoints along these routes at any time must be considered as carrying out illegal operations, and treated as such.

“Road users are strictly warned not to show compliance with any checkpoint on these routes at this time.

“The Kaduna State Security Council requests continuing vigilance by residents, and warns that any conduct, under whatever guise, that threatens to undermine peace and security in the state will be dealt with decisively, in accordance with the law,” he stated.

