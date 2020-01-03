No attack on Abuja-Kaduna train — NRC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has dismissed reports of attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, saying it was “complete fake news.”

NRC Deputy Director, Public Relations, Mr. Mahmood Yakub in a chat with Daily Trust said the reported attack was a machination of mischief makers bent on scaring passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is complete fake news. Nobody attacked the train of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) between Abuja and Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

“It is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to scare away our esteemed passengers. We see this as a grand plot to sabotage the feats and achievements of the NRC,” he said.

Yakub stressed that there was no sign of attack on the train, as no passenger has given any report of an attack whether from Abuja or the Rigasa axis in Kaduna.

He assured passengers not to entertain any fear about their safety and security, saying the NRC is up to the task in providing safe train services across the country.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App