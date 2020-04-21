No approved vaccine yet in Nigeria for coronavirus — WHO

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Health Organisation yesterday insisted that there was no approved vaccine in Nigeria or any part of Africa for COVID-19 saying researches are still ongoing on the deadly viral disease.

WHO Immunisation Team Lead, Fiona Braka, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on the efforts of the world body on the reported vaccines for the deadly virus.

“COVID-19 is a new disease, and as such, there are no ready vaccines available to be deployed for the control of the pandemic.

“WHO is not aware of vaccine for COVID-19 in Nigeria.” (NAN)

