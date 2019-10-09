No apologies for appointing my daughter as SSA — Okowa

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said that he owes no one apologies for appointing one of his daughters as an aide.

The governor, who appointed his first daughter, Marilyn Daramola, married to Gbolahan from Owo in Ondo state, his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Girl Child Matters, said she is eminently qualified for the position.

Reacting to questions from journalists at his quarterly media interaction, Okowa stated: “It is not true that I have two of my daughters appointed. I have only one appointed and she is rightfully qualified.

“I do not have any daughter in social media. The one appointed for girl child education is rightfully qualified. I do not have any apologies for that because I know the quality of daughter that I have.”

