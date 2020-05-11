No 5G technology in Nigeria yet, FG insists

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government Monday insisted it has yet to issue licence to any telecom operator to roll out 5G technology in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami had earlier in April said 5G technology was not deployed in Nigeria yet.

But the FG through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) again said in a statement Monday that it only approved test trial for the new technology, but had yet to approve its deployment.

“The NCC back in November 2019 approved trial test for 5G for a period of three (3) months and that the trial has been concluded and installation decommissioned”, NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, said.

Danbatta said further: ‘’the trial among others was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present. Relevant stakeholders including members of the security agencies were invited to participate in the trial’’.

The NCC will continue to maintain its policy of technology neutrality and will continue to encourage service providers to deploy the best technology that will meet the needs of the society in a secured and friendly manner, he said.

