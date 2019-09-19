NNPC woos investors for NLNG in Houston

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reiterated its commitment towards harnessing Nigeria’s abundant resources for the benefit of Nigerians.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, disclosed this while speaking at a Gas and Power Breakfast Briefing on the sidelines of the Gas Technology Exhibition and Conference (GASTECH) held in Houston, United States, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria is more of a gas nation than oil and for us, gas is the future. We have therefore committed to providing the necessary support required to ensure Nigeria takes its rightful place in the international gas market,” Kyari, who was represented at the conference by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Dr. Salihu Jamari, stated.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

A statement from the NNPC said the GMD while describing the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) as a very critical company for Nigeria, appealed to prospective investors to consider investing in the organization for the benefit of shareholders and the entire Nigerians.

“There are a lot of opportunities within Nigeria’s LNG value-chain. I would like to assure you that the NLNG is the best destination for investment,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Managing Director of the NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, shared his company’s story which he said had over the last three decades helped to make Nigeria better.

Attah observed that for the country to stay competitive in terms of cost in the global LNG market, there was the need for NLNG’s shareholders to think beyond NLNG Train 7.

He said the company is well on track on attaining the Final Investment Decision (FID) on Train 7, which would see its production rise from 22mtpa to 30mtpa.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App