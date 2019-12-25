NNPC to support May 2020 Waltersmith refinery take-off

ADVERTISEMENT

The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari has affirmed the corporation’s willingness to support the take-off of Waltersmith’s modular refinery scheduled for May 2020.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the management of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Ltd to the NNPC in Abuja, Mallam Kyari encouraged Waltersmith to make use of any opportunity to leverage NNPC’s assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GMD, according to a statement by Waltersmith’s External Affairs Manager Mrs. Eriye Onagoruwa, stated that NNPC was willing to collaborate with modular refinery.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

In his response, the Managing Director/CEO of Waltersmith, Mr. Chikezie Nwosu listed areas of NNPC’s support to include access to constant feedstock stressing that this was crucial to security of production in the area.

The Waltersmith 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) modular refinery project started in September 2018 with an 18-month delivery time from November 2018 to May 2020 for its Phase 1. The Phase 1 is planned to be commissioned in May 2020 and is expected to create several direct and indirect jobs for the host community as well as contribute an estimated 271 million liters of refined products including Diesel, Naptha, and kerosene annually to the domestic market.

The ground-breaking ceremony for Phase 2 will hold in May 2020 and the product volumes, on completion, will be significantly higher than for Phase 1 and will include petrol and aviation fuel.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App