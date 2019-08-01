  1. Home
NNPC to extend business relations with Turkey beyond oil

By Daniel Adugbo Published Date
NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, presenting an NNPC publication to the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Nigeria, His Excellency Melih Uluren, during a courtesy visit to the NNPC Towers, Abuja on Thursday.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed its desire to extend Nigeria’s trade relations with Turkey beyond crude oil.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Nigeria, Mr. Melih Uluren, at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, on Thursday.

A statement by the corporation’s spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, said the Turkish national oil company has trade relations with NNPC.

The GMD promised to build on the existing trade relations with Turkish Petroleum, adding: “We are looking forward to greater cooperation between NNPC and Turkish Petroleum such that we find business in other areas like infrastructure development that both countries will be interested in promoting to the benefit of both countries”.

Speaking earlier, the Ambassador of Turkey to Nigeria, said his country was eager to deepen economic ties with Nigeria.

