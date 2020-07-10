NNPC staff nabbed for torturing minor in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

A staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Kaduna, Mrs. Yemi Awolola has been arrested for allegedly torturing her 14-year-old house help whom she picked from an Internally Displaced Peoples’ (IDP) camp in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna 15 months ago.

Daily Trust gathered that the victim was given to Mrs. Yemi by her parents on the agreement that she would be supported to go to school.

However, Mrs. Yemi and her family members had constantly tortured the victim including using a lighter to burn the victim’s private part and also inserting the lighter in her private part.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba on Friday said the victim had been made to sleep in the toilet.

She added that the victim had often times been made to drink toilet water by Mrs. Yemi, the offence which the commissioner said is contrary to the Kaduna state Child Welfare and Protection Law.

Baba said though the victim is presently receiving treatment at a private hospital, she would be transferred to the state owned Barau Dikko hospital adding that the state government will met out sanctions on Mrs. Yemi on three counts of child labour, violence against children as well as sexual violence.

She said the suspect is presently in Police custody and urged them to ensure that she is prosecuted while assuring that she would personally write letters to the NNPC to notify them on the involvement of their staff.

However, Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige could not be reached as his phone was unavailable as of the time of filing this report.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App