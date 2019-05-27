NNPC/SNEPCo Futures Tennis tourney serves-off today

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lawn tennis Centre at the National stadium Surulere in Lagos will come alive today as the NNPC/SNEPCo Futures Tennis Championship is set to serve-off today with the round-robin playoffs.

Meanwhile, the grand finale will hold at the Lagos lawn Tennis Club, Race Course on Saturday June 1st.

The tournament is assembling the best players in three age categories – Boys & Girls 16s, 14s and 12s with the Girls 16s event expected to be the most keenly contested.

The top eight or nine girls in the event who have shown tremendous promise and all have a fair shot at the title are now called “the musketeers” for their competitiveness and comradely.

The girls are, Omolade Adeyemi (Ondo), Rebecca Ekpeyong (Akwa Ibom), Omolayo Bamidele (Ekiti), Favour Moses (Kaduna), Toyosi Adeusi (Ekiti), Ngowari Jim-Jaja (Rivers), Chidinma Ezeh (Anambra), Mary Udofa (Kogi) and Oiza Yakubu (Lagos)

Three different girls in the age category – Bamidele, Ekpenyong and Aderemi have won the last three tournaments and all eyes are on hard hitting Favour Moses from Kaduna to join the band wagon of winners at this event.

The Boys 16s event is also a high-stake one where defending champion, David Dawariye from Rivers is expected to face a very stiff opposition from Abuja based Suleiman Ibrahim who lost a close final in the last tournament and got a loud ovation when he was nominated as the most outstanding player in the boys’ events.

