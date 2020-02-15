NNPC recruits 1,050 graduates

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the recruitment of 1,050 graduate trainees, signaling the successful completion of its 2019/2020 employment exercise.

A statement from the corporation’s Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Samson Makoji, quoted the Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, as saying that the Human Resources Division of the NNPC had since commenced the issuance of provisional offers of employment to the employees.

While describing the recruitment as a very important assignment for the corporation, Mallam Kyari stated that the outcome of the exercise reflected national spread and complied with all statutory requirements.

The GMD maintained that recruitment in the corporation would be a continuous process, even as he noted that the Experienced Hire (EH) component of the exercise would be addressed in due course.

“We look forward to warmly receiving our new team members and working with them to build a corporation that all Nigerians will be proud of,” Kyari added.

It would be recalled that the 2019/2020 recruitment exercise kicked off via nationwide adverts in the national dailies & online media on March 13, 2019, followed by the shortlisting of qualified candidates which commenced from March 27, 2019.

