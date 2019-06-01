NNPC recruitment: Candidates share hopes, frustration

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recently announced that its ongoing recruitment which kicked off via nationwide advertisements in the national dailies and online media on Wednesday, 13 March, 2019, has advanced with conclusion of the shortlisting of candidates for an aptitude test.

According to the corporation, the Phase One of the ongoing recruitment which ended with the closure of the application portal heralded the Second Phase involving shortlisting of qualified candidates who would be invited to participate in a computer-based aptitude test.

Phase Two of the recruitment which commenced from 27 March, 2019 ended with the shortlisting of qualified candidates. The shortlisted candidates have been scheduled to sit for Computer Based Testing (CBT) today 1st June, 2019 across the country.

“Notification of progression to the next stage has been sent to all shortlisted candidates via text and e-mail,” NNPC said.

The CBT would be administered in about 50 centres across the country, and those who emerge successful in the test would subsequently be invited for oral interviews for final selection.

Following the conclusion of the shortlisting exercise, many applicants who were either fortunate to have been shortlisted or not shortlisted have continued to express mixed feelings over the exercise.

The categories of positions NNPC advertised are: Graduate Trainee; Senior officer and Supervisory Cadre; and Managerial Cadre.

Daily Trust Saturday spoke to candidates who applied for a position. An applicant, Osaheni Pius-Usiobaifo, said he applied 18th March and had high expectations. “I felt disappointed when I wasn’t called for the aptitude test. I have a Masters degree,” he said.

“I felt extremely disappointed after hoping for a positive outcome. Amidst all, I think the selection was fair to an extent. They said the all candidates must be with a second class upper, of which I got a lower degree. Notwithstanding, I thank God for some of my friends that were selected,” Pius-Usiobaifo said.

But another applicant, Mariam Abdullahi, said she is sure deserving candidates got selected. “I mean, the NNPC is a world-class organization; so even if I don’t make it, I know it’s not because of shady dealings or whatever. They have solid professionals there. It would be nice to get picked, though, because I’ve always wanted to work there.”

An applicant who simply identified himself as Kelvin said, “I wasn’t surprised I didn’t get called. We all know how difficult it is to get in there, you must know someone or know someone who knows someone, someone of influence to even stand a chance.”

Social media has also been agog with reactions following the announcement by NNPC that it had concluded shortlisting of successful candidates for the test.

While expressing frustration over not being invited for the test, an applicant, Fatima Abdullahi tweeted via @missphonecian: “I applied, with a first-class degree in administration, and I was not selected because I am 36 years of age? I graduated in 2014. So the brilliant talent of my likes are eagerly disqualified just because we exceed 30 years?”

However, other applicants who received invitations to the test expressed hope and appreciation over the process. “I was shortlisted and FCT is the location I pick for the CBT,” announced an applicant Abdullahi Abdulmumin via the handle @abdmu123.

Adeyemi Rotimi tweeting via @cationdavid001 on May 23 said, “I was also shortlisted. I received the message yesterday through email and text today. May Almighty God speak for me and show me grace in Jesus name.”

