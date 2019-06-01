NNPC recruitment: Aptitude test begins in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The third phase of the recruitment process of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, which is the aptitude test for the shortlisted candidates, has began in over 50 centres across the country.

In Kano, the exercise was going on smoothly at the centres visited by our reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the JAMB CBT Centre Farawa, one of the centres in Kano, the center manager, Mr Yusuf Sa’ad, told Daily Trust that there was no issue so far with regard to computers or power supply, as the center had provided a power generator with for the aptitude test.

The test was to commence at 8am, according to the time written in the invitation sent to the candidates, however, the examination started at 9am.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official told Daily Trust that the actual screening started at exactly 8am while the main test started at 9 am.

Some candidates, who sat for the exam among the first batch, expressed their satisfaction with the level of arrangement put in place by the corporation, for the test.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App