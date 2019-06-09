NNPC records N174.62bn petroleum product sales in March – Report

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Sunday, said it recorded N174.62 billion sale of white petroleum products in March.

The corporation disclosed this in its March Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) released in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

It says that March sales figure was higher than the N168.65 billion recorded in February.

It explained that the total revenue generated from the sale of white products from the period March 2018 to March 2019 stood at N2,780.79 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called petrol, contributes about 91.09 per cent or N2. 533billion.

It added that a total supply and distribution of 1.36 billion litres of Petroleum products were made by NNPC Subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) in March, compared with 1.33 billion litres in February.

A further breakdown indicated that the March volume comprised 1.29 billion litres of petrol, 0.023 billion litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), and 0.047 billion litres for the diesel component.

“Total sale of white products distributed for the period March 2018 to March 2019, stood at 21.99 billion litres, with petrol accounting for 20.63 billion litres or 93.8 per cent,’’ it added

The report further noted that 6.4 billion litres of special products were sold during the period under review. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App