NNPC posts 34% increase in trading surplus

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced an increased trading surplus of N5.28 billion in its December, 2019, operations compared to the N3.95 billion surplus posted in November of same year.

In a release yesterday in Abuja, the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, explained that details of the surplus were captured in the December, 2019, edition of NNPC’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), which, among others, showed that the 34 per cent increase for the period resulted from improved performances by some of its entities both in the upstream and downstream sectors.

The release listed NNPC’s subsidiaries with notable improved positions to include Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), Nigeria Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC) and Duke Oil Incorporated.

Dr. Obateru explained that in general terms, the performance was impacted positively by the reduced deficit posted by NNPC’s corporate headquarters during the period under review; adjustments to previously understated revenues by IDSL and Duke Oil; and reduction in the costs of pipeline repairs/Right of Way maintenance and gas purchases by NPSC and NGMC respectively.

In the gas sector, out of the 239.29 billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of gas supplied in December, 2019, a total of 148.32BCF of gas was commercialised, consisting of 34.78BCF and 113.54BCF for the domestic and export markets respectively.

According to the report, this translated to a supply of 1,121.77Million Standard Cubic Feet per day (mmscfd) of gas to the domestic market and 3,662.70mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.

The corporation noted that 62.22 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialised, while the balance of 37.78 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared, adding that gas flare rate was 7.78 per cent for the month under review; that is 598.03mmscfd, compared tothe average gas flare rate of 8.56 per cent; that is 678.02mmscfd for the period December, 2018 to December, 2019.

The report stated that gas supply for the period December, 2018 to December, 2019 stood at 3,105.48BCF out of which 466.00BCF and 1,369.90BCF were commercialised for the domestic and export markets respectively, explaining that gas re-injected, fuel gas and gas flared stood at 1,269.59BCF.

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), NNPC’s downstream entity in charge of bulk supply and distribution of petroleum products, distributed and sold 2.775bn litres of white products in December, 2019, compared with 0.841bn litres in November of same year.

This comprised 2.762bn litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol, 0.013bn litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel, and 0.000bn litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), as well as sale of special product of 0.003 billion litres of Low Pure Fuel Oil (LPFO) in the month under review.

The MFOR indicated that sale of white products for the period of December, 2018, to December, 2019, stood at 21.861bn litres, with PMS accounting for 21.514 billion litres or 98.41 per cent.

In terms of value, N337.63bn was made on the sale of white products by PPMC in December, 2019, compared to N105.62bn sales in November, 2019.

The report said revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period December, 2018 to December, 2019 stood at N2,705.76bn, with PMS contributing about 97.56 per cent of the sales with a value of N2,639.68bn.

The 53rd edition of MFOR reported 40 vandalised pipeline points, representing about 41 per cent decrease from the 68 points vandalised in November, 2019.

