NNPC deploys app to track sales online, reduce physical contact

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has deployed an application “Customer Express” to track sales and distribution in the oil-and-gas secondary model portal to enable market buy petroleum products online.

The move is to minimise human contact in business transactions at the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a downstream subsidiary of NNPC, as a result of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some major marketers had already started using the platform, said Kennie Obateru, the corporation’s group general manager in the public affairs division, in the statement.

Marketers can also register, validate and revalidate their bulk purchase agreements online within a week on Customer Express, Obateru said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

According to the national oil company, the portal also provides a dashboard that enables the corporation to track every molecule of products being imported, transported and sold at every given time.

“The portal shows what product is in transit in terms of volume, what quantity is in the jetty, what volume has gone into the pipelines, what quantity has gone into NNPC depots, private depots and refinery depots. So, we have accurate accounting of every molecule of products that we have in our system,”,the statement said.