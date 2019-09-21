NNPC begins full rehabilitation of all refineries January, says Kyari

ADVERTISEMENT

The nation’s refineries, located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna, will roar to live to refine crude oil at optimum capacity come 2022, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has said.

NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, who disclosed this on Saturday during a facilities tour of the Port-Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company (PHRC), stated that full rehabilitation of the plants would commence January, 2020.

A statement by the corporation’s spokesman Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said the NNPC helmsman’s visit to the refinery was part of his strong determination to ensure that the nation’s refineries deliver real time value and address the petroleum needs of Nigerians.

Mallam Kyari said making the refineries to operate at optimal capacities was a mandate that NNPC as a corporation would leave no stone unturned to actualize, saying a timely delivery of the asset was a priority.

“We will stick to time, we will deliver this project by 2022. We will commence actual rehabilitation work in January. We will do everything possible between October and December to close out all necessary conditions for us to deliver on that project.

“I believe that with the support that we have from the shareholders – government of this country, the entire staff of this company and the contractors, I believe it is doable and we will deliver the project”, the GMD said.

He tasked the contractors on the need to consider their reputation as most critical element in business processes and engagements.

