Nnamdi Kanu gives condition for returning to Nigeria to face trial

Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he was ready to face trial if his safety would be guaranteed by the court.

Kanu told the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Ejiofor told the court that the application to restore the IPOB leader’s bail so that he could face his trial was filed on April 1.

“We have an application for bail filed on April 1, 2019, the application was served on the prosecution and it is ripped for hearing.

“We urge the court to restore his bail on the ground that the court will guarantee his safety when he comes back to the country to continue his trial,” he said.

On his part, counsel to the Federal Government, Labaran Shuaibu, who told the court that he was just seeing the process, opposed to the application.

Shuaibu urged the court to adjourn the matter to enable them filed the necessary processes.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nyako, who adjourned the matter till Jan. 16, said the only way he could guarantee Kanu’s safety was to keep him in the prison.

She said even judges no longer safe in the country.

