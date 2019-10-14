Nnamani seeks end to discrimination against women

ADVERTISEMENT

‎The chairman, Senate Committee on Integration and Cooperation in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has canvassed for legislation to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women and negative cultural practices against girls in line with the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action of 1994 adopted by the Fourth World Conference on Women.

Nnamani, in a statement to commemorate the 2019 International Day of the Girl Child, said Nigeria needed to do more to advance the rights of women and girls and promote gender equality.

He said specific actions needed to be taken to end violence against women and girls in health, education, skills development and training as well as economic exploitation of child labour and protect young girls at work.

He lamented the recurring sexual harassment against girls especially in the tertiary institutions saying that all forms of violation against women must be condemned.

Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, also called for the promotion of women and girls involvement in the politics and governance of the country and the implementation of the 35% affirmative action for women in political appointments.

He promised to pay the May/June 2020 West African Examinations Council fees of all female students in public schools in his Enugu East Senatorial District.

