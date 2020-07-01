Nnamani, Gov Bello head Edo, Ondo APC reconciliation c’ttees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointments of a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, and the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, to chair its reconciliation committees for Edo and Ondo states respectively.

The announcement was made by the CEONCPC Chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, in a statement issued yesterday, said the appointments were in line with the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels.

The seven-member Edo State Reconciliation Committee are; Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN); Festus Keyamo (SAN); Prof. Tahir Mamman; Mrs. Margaret Okadigbo and Barr. Sanusi Musa as members, while Hon. Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila will serve as secretary.

The eight-member Ondo State Reconciliation Committee include; Sen. Adamu Aliero; Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi; Gambon Magaji; Mr. Jasper Azuwatalum; Hajiya Binta Muazu and Hon. Iquo Inyang as members, while Mr. Shina Pellar is the secretary.

Meanwhile, the party has described the purported zoning arrangement for its planned national convention which has gone viral on social media as fake.

