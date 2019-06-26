NMEC staff protest maltreatment, want executive secretary sacked

ADVERTISEMENT

Staff of National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non- Formal Education (NMEC) has grounded activities at the agency during a protest with a call on the federal government to sack the Executive Secretary, Prof Abba Abubakar Haladu.

The staff, yesterday in Abuja said they will not return to their duties until the executive secretary is sacked.

The staff under the auspice of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria said the executive secretary failed to conduct promotional examinations for qualified staff for four years and also did not migrate to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The protesting staff took to the streets carrying placards reading “Prof Haludu Must Go,” “Enough is Enough” “No to Imperialism in NMEC”, “Professor that Disregard Procurement Process” and “Haladu Give US our Condition of Service” among others.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Union, Comrade Ismail Oluwatoyin Oniyangi said the commission has been facing lots of challenges under Prof Haladu including failure to train staff and lack of promotion and confirmation of the appointment of eligible officers as well as breaching the procurement acts.

Oniyangi noted that the NMEC boss hijacked all works meant for Directors and handed over to his friends and family members, saying, “Since he came in, NMEC has not achieved anything, all he does is share money with family and friends. Programmes meant for staff are being diverted.”

