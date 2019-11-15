NMA seeks law to stop medical tourism

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Medical Association says it is seeking a legislation to stop public office holders going abroad for medical treatment on “frivolous grounds”.

This was among the 19 resolutions reached at the National Health Summit in Abuja.

NMA President Francis Faduyile said the summit also resolved that “enabling environment and right policies leading to the reversal of medical tourism would save huge resources for the country.”

He said the summit also urged health care professionals to jettison “traditional care patent” and imbibe “patient-centred care”, allowing patients and their relations to be part of treatment process.

Faduyile said, “As it is, patients are passive in the treatment they get. We want to talk more to patients and their relations to be much more involved.”

