NMA laments over ABUTH Professor’s death along Kaduna-Zaria highway

Nigerian Medical Association NMW has lamented over the death of Professor Adeola Abosede Orogade from the department of Paediatrics, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria ‎.

The professor died in an auto crash along Kaduna-Zaria Highway while other victims sustained various degrees of injuries.

The NMA State Chairman Dr. Stephen Akau Kache who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in the state said the incident occurred on 10 June,2049.

He also called on the Federal Government to declare state of emergency along that route so as to protect lives of citizens plying the road

He recommended that government should deploy a joint task force of security operatives on the road to ensure strict adherence to traffic laws.

He said the blockage and diversion along the highway due to ongoing construction has resulted to several accidents and deaths.

” The accident which happened on Monday, 10th June, 2019, led to the death of Professor Adeola Abosede Orogade from the department of Paediatrics, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria while several others were injured.”

“We believe that the reconstruction of the road is a laudable initiative but all efforts must be put in place to ensure the safety of lives plying the road ,” he said.

‎The chairman also recommendations that government should consider the deployment of cranes and other equipment at strategic locations along the road that could be used to extract victims who are trapped in vehicles as well establish emergency medical units in strategic locations.

