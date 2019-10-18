NMA donates medical consumables to hospitals in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has donated medical consumables to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) and the Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH) Lokoja.

The association also distributed some free items to children at the Emergency Paediatric Unit (EPU) and Post Natal wards at the two hospitals as part of the iss activities to mark the 2019 Physicians Week and Ordinary General Meeting (OGM).

The Chairman of the association, Dr Kabiru Zubair, while presenting the items to the Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) of the hospitals in Lokoja, said the items were donated for the care of patients as part of the union’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Items donated were packs of absorbent cotton wool, methylated spirit, syringes and hand gloves; while diapers, tooth pastes, biscuits and juice drinks were distributed to children.

Dr Zubair commended the two CMDs for their unflinching support to the association and its members in the state, which he said had ensured smooth and cordial relationship between the managements and their members.

He said the association was happy with the good work the medical directors had been doing of managing the hospitals for the benefit of all.

‘‘You are also our members, and If you succeed, it will lead to the overall improvement of the healthcare of our people in Kogi and Nigeria at large,’’ Zubair said.

He, therefore, enjoined the hospitals’ managements to sustain the support for the association, while assuring them of the total cooperation of their members.

Zubair noted that the association on Oct. 14, offered free medical services to over 100 workers of Lokoja Local Government in the state.

In their separate responses, CMD of FMC Dr Olatunde Alabi and his counterpart from KSSH, Dr Ahmed Attah, commended the NMA for the gesture, and assured them of their full support.

