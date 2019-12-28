NLNG takes FID for multi-billion dollar Train 7 project

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) yesterday in Abuja took the Final Investment Decision (FID) for its Train 7 Project, signaling the commencement of construction of the 7th Train plant at the Bonny complex of the company.

This decision allows the expansion of the capacity of NLNG’s six-train plant from the 22 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 30 MTPA, with the award of contracts for the engineering, procurement and construction activities to follow the closure of bank and Export Credit Agency (ECA) financing, and the finalization of some key supporting commercial agreements expected in early 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actualisation of the Train 7 Project comes as NLNG celebrates 30 years of its incorporation and 20 years of operations since exporting its first LNG cargo in 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

NLNG is an incorporated Joint-Venture owned by four shareholders, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15%), and Eni International N.A. N.V. S.àr.l (10.4%).

Speaking in Abuja at the end of the shareholders’ meeting where the decision was reached, Managing Director of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, disclosed that the project would resuscitate most of the idle fabrication yards across the country and create about 40,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He noted that the Train 7 project, whose construction period after FID would last approximately five years with first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) expected in 2024, had unblocked the hurdles hindering the actualization of additional trains, up to Train 12, which is the ultimate target.

Attah said the project upon completion will support the Federal Government’s drive to diversify its revenue portfolio and generate more revenue from Nigeria’s proven gas reserves of about 200 trillion Cubic Feet (Tcf).

Speaking in the same vein, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated that the project when operational, would ultimately deliver at least $20 billion of net revenue to the federation; create at least 10,000 direct jobs and also create 40,000 indirect jobs for the country.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App