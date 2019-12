NLNG, Shell, Total, others sign gas supply deals

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) yesterday in Abuja signed the first Basic 20-year term of Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs) for its plant called the NLNG Train 7.

The agreements were signed with the company’s Joint Venture (JV) partners for the supply of feedgas to the Train 7 plant in Bonny, Rivers state.

The JVs are Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Total Exploration & Production Nigeria (TEPNG) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC).

The deal closes out yet another condition necessary for taking of the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Train 7. The company also signed the second Basic 10-year term of GSAs for its Trains1, 2 and 3.

The GSAs bring NLNG closer to taking FID, which signals the commencement of the project, which is expected to increase the company’s production by 35% and improve competitiveness in the global market upon completion.

The milestone is coming after the issuance of a Letter of Intent for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contract to SCD JV Consortium in September 2019 as well as the signing of the Nigeria Content (NC) plan with Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in March 2019.

SCD JV Consortium is made up of Saipem of Italy, Japan’s Chiyoda and Daewoo of South Korea.

The Train 7 Project will ramp up NLNG’s production capacity from 22 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to around 30 MTPA. The Project will form part of the investment of over US$10 billion including the upstream scope of the LNG value chain, thereby boosting the much needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) profile of Nigeria.

The Project is anticipated to create over 10,000 new jobs during its construction phase, and on completion, help to further mop more gas that would have been flared, and diversify the revenue portfolio of the federal government and thus increase its tax base.

